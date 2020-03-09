Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth face each other for the first time after royal exit announcement

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth faced each other for the first time after the royal exit announcement as she joined Prince Harry’s grandmother for a church service. Read on to know more

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the Queen for a church service, marking the first public reunion after the Megxit announcement. In January 2020, the couple announced that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family, following which Meghan moved to Canada to be with her son. While Harry had a few more meetings with the Queen, this was the first time Meghan and the Queen saw each other after their royal exit announcement. Meghan and Harry are back in the UK to wind up their pending royal duties before officially leaving the royal life.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex looked happy and relaxed as they drove to the Royal Chapel to join Harry’s grandmother for a church service, Daily Mail reported. The couple has been attending a lot of events and meetings ever since they landed in the country last week. On February 7, Meghan and Harry attended the Mountbatten Music Festival in London. They received a standing ovation and a long round of applause from the audience as they took their seats in the Royal Albert Hall. Harry attended the event in his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines.

Harry wore his dress uniform studded with medals awarded to him for two tours of Afghanistan. Complementing her husband’s outfit, Meghan wore a floor-length formal gown with a high slit paired with matching pumps and jeweled Simone Rocha earrings, Daily Mail reported. The two-day music festival marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Harry and Meghan also attended the Endeavor Fund Awards. ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth keeps the royal door open for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's return; Deets Inside

