Meghan Markle And Victoria Beckham Are No Longer On Good Terms; New Book Reveals Explosive DEETS

A recent book on the Beckhams has now unveiled how their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke down. In The House of Beckham, Tom Bower, a biographer, presents numerous stories that caused the rift between the British sports royalty couple and their former close buddies — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

One such incident reported by The New York Post involved Meghan supposedly asking Victoria for free clothes; this allegedly went against Buckingham Palace protocol.

Meghan had long admired Victoria Beckham’s chic lifestyle, desiring to have a similar one. She apparently requested clothes and bags without payment from the designer, among other things that contributed to a strained friendship between them.

Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan had even stayed in Beverly Hills at the Beckhams’ house where she received fashion advice from Victoria as well as beauty tips. Nevertheless, trust was gone after her makeup advice from Victoria was leaked out through media reports.

Bower writes in the book, "Only after The Sun reported how Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice did the relationship between the two ambitious women crash. Markle was sensitive to the media probing into her unusual past. Harry was ordered to complain to David Beckham."

Furthermore, Bower contends that one thing Meghan resented about the Beckhams was their opulence which allowed them access to luxury services like private jetting or sailing holidays on expensive yachts. And the Beckhams were supposedly offended because they were not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan’s post-wedding star-studded dinner party.

Bower, in the book claims, “In Meghan’s celebrity world, ranking depended on wealth and fame as a seasoned operator, Meghan deluded herself that her status in the Royal family placed her above Victoria in the social pecking order. She was irritated to discover that the Beckhams had considerably more wealth than herself. They owned five homes, had constant access to private jets, invitations to sail on yachts and much more money. And she was soon to be a duchess."

Some suggest that despite Meghan wearing Victoria's garments including sporting one of her collections coats at Christmas 2018 another piece at Commonwealth Day Service 2019, it is still believed their relationship remains broken. This lack of appearance has been noted during Brooklyn Beckham's wedding ceremony with Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Before their fight, Victoria was said to have given Meghan PR gifts worth thousands of pounds, as per Bower’s book. However, the clash continues till date owing to social status and wealth dispute.

