Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie have met several times and share an 'intellectual connection'?

Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie have reportedly met a few times and share a unique bond.

Meghan Markle has moved to Los Angeles. The former Duchess of Sussex left the UK and resided in Canada for a short duration. The former Suits star has now shifted base from Canada to the US along with her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie. Meghan and Harry recently revealed they are working on a charity together. Meghan is also lending her voice for the Disney movie Elephant. Now, if rumours are to be believed, Meghan is also growing closer to Angelina Jolie.

A report by New Idea, as reported by Express UK, claims Meghan is growing closer to Angie with the hope that The Eternals star would help the former in her Hollywood career. Sources of the site have also claimed that Meghan has already met Angie several times and they share an "intellectual connection."

"It’s an open secret Meghan’s aspired to be like Ange for many years, just like she’s so in awe of Princess Diana," an insider has claimed. The grapevine added that Meghan has a lot of respect for Angie. "Her work for good causes and the UN speaks for itself, but Meghan marvels at how Angelina’s managed to balance this with a thriving box office career and raising six kids," the source added.

Angelina has reportedly cultivated a great bond with Meghan. The bond is so good that they are reportedly "intellectual connection". "Angie has long hoped for a friend she can relate to in Los Angeles, and Meghan represents the best option by a long way," a source added.

While it is an interesting development, we'd suggest you take this news with a pinch of salt for Angelina and Meghan haven't addressed the rumour. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found Queen's Coronavirus address reassuring and comforting

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More