Meghan Markle announces new podcast called Archetypes; To focus on female stereotypes

The Archewell Audio collaboration with Spotify, announced almost two years ago by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now has a name for its first audio series. The podcast's title was disclosed by Spotify on Thursday: Archetypes. According to a press release, the series, hosted by Meghan Markle, will investigate the labels that try to hold women back.

Meghan will "uncover the origins of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives" by speaking with historians and scholars. As per PEOPLE, The title alludes to the show's theme while also paying homage to Archewell, the non-profit organisation formed by Meghan and Prince Harry. In an audio preview issued on Thursday, the Duchess, who has a long history of advocating for women's rights, confronts preconceptions that have long characterised women, especially through the prism of popular culture and media.

However, The Duchess also teased the types of visitors that would come throughout the first season. "This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she says in the teaser. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place," the teaser further stated as per PEOPLE.

Meanwhile, the California native and Harry revealed their podcast business in December 2020, months after they stepped down as senior royals. When their collaboration with Spotify was announced, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their appreciation of podcasts, particularly in light of the pandemic.

