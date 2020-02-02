Meghan Markle to appear in BFF Jessica Mulroney's new reality show on second weddings? Here's the truth

Royal fans are keen on learning Meghan Markle's plans post Megxit. Rumours did the rounds suggesting the Duchess of Sussex is appearing on Jessica Mulroney's new reality show.

Ever since the Megxit has happened, royal fans have been curious about Meghan Markle's first project. Rumours about her future projects have been doing the rounds have been making the headlines. While the Duchess of Sussex hasn't revealed her future plans, a report revealed that the former Suits actress' BFF, stylist Jessica Mulroney is working on a reality television show called I Do, Redo for Netflix. The show reportedly would revolve around getting married for the second time.

The press release revealed that the show "revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples." A Page Six report claimed Meghan "will make multiple appearances on I Do, Redo, joining her best friend, Toronto wedding stylist Jessica Mulroney, who is the star of the upcoming Netflix show, according to a source close to the production team."

However, multiple sources have now confirmed that the rumours are untrue. A Daily Mail source confirmed that the report "categorically untrue." CTV, who has partnered with Netflix for the show, also denied the report. They tweeted, "The Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series."

Mulroney's husband Ben Mulroney too took to Twitter and shot down the rumours. Ben wrote, "Oh, for heaven’s sake, @pagesix. @CTV_PR told you yesterday that your facts were inaccurate. You ran the story anyway. So I’ll say this as clearly as I can: Meghan Markle is not appearing nor was she ever set to appear on my wife’s show."

This isn't the first time that Meghan's name has been associated with a Hollywood project. There were also rumours suggesting that Meghan was preparing for a tell-all interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. However, the Palace denied the rumours.

