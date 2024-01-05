Meghan Markle asked to write her memoir before getting payments; publishers want to know if it's 'worthwhile'

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has emerged as a prominent figure, captivating global attention with her marriage to Prince Harry and subsequent departure from royal duties. As a former actress, she transitioned seamlessly into her royal role, championing social causes and breaking barriers as a biracial member of the British monarchy.

In the wake of media scrutiny and public speculation, Meghan announced the release of her memoir, promising an intimate exploration of her life experiences. The memoir is anticipated to provide a candid account of her journey, shedding light on both the joys and challenges faced within the royal family and beyond.

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle planning to meet with King Charles? Here's what we know

Why is Meghan Markle ‘humiliated’ by her memoir publishers?

Meghan Markle is preparing to author her own significant memoir, inspired by the success of Prince Harry's Spare, which was released in January 2023. This book provided a glimpse into the royal's life until he decided to step away from senior responsibilities and relocate to Los Angeles. While Prince Harry's memoir shed light on these aspects, Meghan is determined to write her own account, although its release might be a few years away.

Advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex has captured the attention of various publishers, as mentioned by royal commentator Neil Sean. However, he revealed that these publishers are cautious and have requested Meghan to submit three chapters before any payment is considered.

Neil Sean elaborated on his YouTube channel, “A few publishers did show interest; they feel they can make a buck, but it's all about the money they would have to shell out. Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out? In the world of publishing, this means one thing: they want to see if you've got a worthwhile story. The sticking point is they can't trust giving anything out to a publisher without top-level security because it could get leaked, and then the whole deal will be ruined."

Why did Meghan Markle remain tight-lipped after Prince Harry’s memoir?

Since Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, hit the shelves, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has maintained a reserved stance, facing considerable criticism, including satire on shows like South Park and Family Guy.

According to royal expert Richard Kay, Meghan may be deliberately creating distance between herself and Prince Harry's memoir. Kay cautioned that staying out of the public eye could pose challenges for Meghan in launching her new brand. Speaking on Palace Confidential, he noted, "I think we can be sure that one thing she is really doing is being a mum and spending time with her children, but it is interesting. Is it because she wanted to give a bit more space to Harry, who had so much to get off his chest this year with his ghastly book and his interviews about his family? Maybe she wanted to put a bit of clear blue water between what he had to say and what's she's going to do next; didn't want to taint her brand. However, what is her brand, and will that brand still be there? The longer she's out of the public eye, the harder it will be to kickstart it."

Markle, at 42 years old, has been actively engaged in "rebuilding her brand" following the announcement of her signing with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor.

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle writing her memoir after Prince Harry? Here's what we know