Meghan Markle bags a win in legal battle to protect her friends; Identities to remain secret 'for time being'

UK judge rules in favour of Meghan Markle in the ongoing legal battle to protect the identities of her friends who shared information about her relationship with her father with People Magazine.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2020 06:54 pm
Meghan Markle just scored a win in her ongoing legal battle over the invasion of privacy. For the unversed, the case was filed after parts of her letter addressed to her estranged father were published. The Duchess of Sussex has won the bid to protect the identities of her friends who shared information with People magazine. The five women in the spotlight provided information about Meghan's relationship with her father, Thoman Markle. On August 5, the High Court ruled in favour of the former Suits star, protecting the identities "for the time being, at least." 

As reported by Daly Mail, Justice Warby said, "This is an unusual case, the roles are reversed. A newspaper publisher wishes to publish the identity of the five sources. The claimant is opposing this, maintaining that the sources are confidential and provided information that appeared in People magazine." The UK judge added, "The court orders that the identity of the five friends remain confidential in the interests of the administration of justice. This is an interim decision." 

Following the verdict, the Duchess' team expressed their gratitude. The team also explained that Meghan felt it was important for her to take the step. "The Duchess felt it was necessary to take this step to try and protect her friends—as any of us would—and we're glad this was clear. We are happy that the Judge has agreed to protect these five individuals," E! News reported. The new developments come a month after Meghan filed an application to withhold Associated Newspaper (The Mail on Sunday's parent company) from publishing the names of the five friends who spoke to People magazine. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle loses first stage of legal battle against British tabloid; Her lawyers promise to move forward

Credits :Daily MailE! NewsGetty Images

