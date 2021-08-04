Meghan Markle Birthday: When the Duchess RECALLED 'wonderful' Queen Elizabeth's warm gesture for her

Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday on August 4 and as the Duchess of Sussex turns 40, fans have been sending their warm wishes for the inspiring personality that she is. Despite all the drama surrounding her and Prince Harry's royal exit, Markle has been respectful of the Queen and even praised her during the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. Not long ago, Markle recalled one of the Queen's sweetest gestures for her during one of their first joint engagements. Not only that, but Markle has also maintained that the 'wonderful' Queen reminded her of her own grandmother.

While Meghan Markle may not have lived a fairytale life in the royal household, she did not hold back when it came to revealing the positives of living with the royals and particularly Queen Elizabeth II. During the Oprah Winfrey interview where both Meghan and Harry opened up on their reasons for exiting their royal duties, Markle made sure to not let fans get confused about her equation with the Queen which according to her was always on good terms.

During the interview, Markle recalled one of the sweetest moments she shared with the Queen during their first-ever joint engagement. Revealing that the Queen has always been "wonderful" to her, Meghan said, "I remember we were in the car and she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace, and we were in the car going between engagements. And she has a blanket that sits across her, her knees, for warmth and it was chilly and she was like, 'Meghan, come on.' And put it over my knees as well. And it made me think of my grandmother", via People.

Adding further about Queen Elizabeth's relationship with her after she tied the knot with Prince Harry, Markle said, "She's always been warm and inviting and really welcoming."

Considering Markle and Queen Elizabeth seemed to have shared a sweet bond in the past, fans are now wondering if the royal family will send their wishes to the Duchess of Sussex through the royal family handle. As for her birthday celebrations in the US, it seems Prince Harry and her will be hosting an intimate birthday bash.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry reportedly orders lavishly expensive cake from bespoke bakery for Meghan Markle's 40th birthday