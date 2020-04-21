Meghan Markle blames media for destroying her relationship with her father; Prince Harry’s texts revealed

Meghan Markle is blaming the media for destroying her relationship with her father Thomas Markle. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle believes the media is responsible for ruining her relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. She recently shared transcripts of text messages that suggest that she and Prince Harry tried to get in touch with Thomas Markle before their royal wedding in 2018 and sort out their differences. The messages also reveal that Harry practically begged Thomas to stop speaking to the press before their wedding. Meghan shared the trail of messages with the High Court in London.

The text messages were shared as part of the legal action Meghan is pursuing against a UK-based newspaper. She is suing the Mail On Sunday newspaper in England for printing a letter she wrote to her father for not attending her wedding that took place in May 2018. She is suing the newspaper for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement. The messages prove that the couple tried to convince Thomas to take their help before they exchanged the vows. In the text messages, Harry requested Thomas to get in touch with them and promised him that they are not angry with him for pulling out of attending their wedding, Daily Mail reported.

Days before her marriage to Harry, Meghan had announced that her father will not be attending her wedding stating that he was recovering from a heart attack. “Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but 'going public' will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks," Harry wrote.

Following Harry, Meghan tried to get in touch with her father. “I've been reaching out to you all weekend but you're not taking any of our calls or replying to any texts. Very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every measure to protect you but not sure what more we can do if you don't respond. Do you need help? Can we send the security team down again? I'm very sorry to hear you're in the hospital but need you to please get in touch with us... What hospital are you at,” she wrote to her dad.

Meghan then informed her dad that the couple is sending security for Thomas to stay with him and keep him safe. “Harry and I made a decision earlier today and are dispatching the same security guys you turned away this weekend to be a presence on the ground to make sure you're safe... they will be there at your disposal as soon as you need them,” she wrote to her father who did not reply to any of her or Harry’s messages or calls.

According to the text messages, Meghan repeatedly stated that she was worried about Thomas’s health and requested him to get in touch with her. “Please please call as soon as you can.. all of this is incredibly concerning but your health is most important," Another text read. Thomas is a key witness against his own daughter in an upcoming court case. The court documents filed by Meghan’s lawyers claim that her relationship with her dad deteriorated because of the media. The lawyers have also accused the Mail on Sunday tried for trying to “attack and intimidate her.”

While Markle has accused the newspaper of using her letter without consent, the newspaper has stated that her father had the right to tell his version of what exactly happened between him and Meghan. And that included disclosing the content of the letter. Meghan’s father, on the other hand, has claimed that he only released the letter because Meghan was painting a false picture of their broken relationship and he wanted to tell his truth.

ALSO READ: Alex Rodriguez opens up on WEDDING PLANS with Jennifer Lopez being altered due to Coronavirus crisis

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×