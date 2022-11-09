Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol by wearing 'I Voted' sticker amid US midterm elections?

Along with the photo of the Duchess, the Archewell website encouraged users to vote with a short message that said, "Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote! Text ARCHEWELL to 26797 to find your polling location and make sure you are ready to vote." The site also features a handful of tips for those voting in person, like confirming polling location, bringing the right ID and reviewing what's on the ballot. Although, Markle's new photo is once again causing a stir as many have been pointing out how it seems to be breaking a royal protocol.

Meghan Markle is urging US citizens to cast their votes in the US midterm elections and recently, the Duchess of Sussex also posed for a snap that was shared on the Archewell website where she was seen wearing the "I Voted" sticker. The 41-year-old mother of two is seen smiling sporting a beige sweater and a blue jacket with a baseball cap in the photo.

Voting and royal protocol

Meghan Markle's public service announcement on urging US citizens to cast their votes happens to be one of the few times a member of the royal family has voted in an election. As reported by People, Meghan Markle was the first modern royal to vote in a US presidential election back in 2020. As a member of the British royal family, Prince Harry has reportedly never voted in any election in the UK. According to The Independent, while senior members of the royal family are technically allowed to vote, they are expected to remain neutral on political matters.

Prince Harry spoke about voting rights

After moving to the US with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry previously spoke about voting rights and the importance of the same in 2020 when he along with the Duchess said during a broadcast special to mark the unveiling of the annual Time 100 list that, "When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard." Prince Harry along with Markle had noted during the time that it was the "most important election of our lifetime."

As for Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch who passed away on September 8, the Royal family website states that the head of state has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters and following his succession as the new monarch, King Charles is expected to do the same.