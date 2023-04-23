Meghan Markle calls rumors about her absence at coronation ‘false’ and ‘frankly ridiculous’

Meghan Markle has denied the reports that claimed the reason she would not be attending the coronation ceremony was somehow connected to the past correspondence between her and King Charles.

Sussexes address the reports

On April 21, reports claimed that Meghan had written a letter to Charles to let him know about the unconscious bias within the Royal family. The letter sent was allegedly an aftermath of Meghan and Prince Harry’s interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show in March 2021. Meghan had come out to claim that a senior member of the family had speculated about Archie’s skin color while she was pregnant. The royal commentator Omid Scobie shared a statement that was issued by the Susexxes.

Omid’s tweet read, “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal commentators to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”

The reports also suggested that King Charles expressed that he was sad about the rift between the royal family in a letter that he wrote to Meghan. In the letter, he also stated that he was disappointed about the allegations Harry and Meghan made in the interview with Oprah.

The member that made a comment regarding Archie’s skin color was named in the letter. While Meghan and Charles both admitted that the comment was not made with malicious intent, it was also reported that Meghan did not mean to accuse the royal family of racism. She just wanted to point out the unconscious bias.

Prince Harry denies calling the royal family racist

Prince Harry addressed the racism claims in an interview with Tom Bradby, “Going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.” The Duke said. Harry also denied accusing the royals of racism in the interview with Oprah. He said that, “The British press said that.” Harry added that he would call the comment racist, “having lived in that family.”

