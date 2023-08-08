Meghan Markle celebrates birthday watching Barbie with pals; Prince Harry stays home

Meghan Markle had a Barbie-core birthday week with her close celebrity friends. The former actress has been in the headlines recently due to the speculation about her separation from her husband Prince Harry. While on the other hand, there have been rumors of the couple returning to the UK to stay closer to the Royal Family and rekindle their relationship. But in the midst of all this, Markle seemed to have the time of her life celebrating with her close ones.

Meghan Markle goes to see Barbie

The Barbie fever has reached its peak, as the now Duchess of Sussex made her birthday theme Barbie as she booked the Santa Barbara theater for herself and her celebrity friends to watch Greta Gerwig's superhit movie. The 42-year-old, as reported by Page Six, was seen with her close friend Portia de Rossi, and several other celebrity friends, who gathered to watch the much-anticipated film. On July 31, the Suits fame was also spotted with friends at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel, where she engaged with a bachelorette group by posing for pictures and creating videos. While Meghan celebrated her birthday with friends, Prince Harry decided to stay home with their two children.

On August 4, as the Duchess marked her 42nd birthday, according to Page Six, Markle, and Prince Harry spent her birthday at their residence with their children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet. Leading up to her birthday celebrations, the couple was seen in Montecito alongside their friend and actor Matt Cohen on August 2. Daily Mail reportedly captured the mother of two leaving the celebrity favorite Italian restaurant, Tre Lune, with her husband. For the outing, Meghan donned a strapless tube dress from Posse, complemented by black sandals, which resembled Barbie's first-ever iconic bathing suit.

No Birthday post for Meghan Markle from the Royal Family

Despite Markle's closest relatives and friends being by her side for her birthday celebrations, her Royal in-laws beyond the seven seas maintained a radio silence, as none of them publicly wished her a Happy Birthday. Typically, official social media accounts belonging to Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as those of King Charles and Queen Camilla, share birthday greetings for the Duchess of Sussex. However, this year, there was a noticeable lack of wishes from them.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old and her husband have been embroidered in speculations for the last couple of weeks, as sources claimed that Harry and Meghan's marriage is in hot waters. Although the rumors have simmered down since the couple's recent outing, prior to Markle's birthday.