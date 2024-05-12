Meghan Markle Celebrates Mother's Day In Nigeria With Prince Harry, Visits Giants of Africa Basketball Exhibition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a ‘sporty’ conclusion to their Nigerian trip!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Giants of Africa basketball exhibition that aims to empower the young generation through sports. The former, who was away from her kids, got a Mother’s Day shoutout. Check it out.

Meghan Markle gets a Mother’s Day wish

On May 12, the royal couple kicked off the final day of their charitable trip to Nigeria in style. The event honored former and current basketball stars, including paralympic players. The royal couple arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, at Ilupeju Senior Grammar School, where the exhibition took place.

Former NBA star Masai Ujiri, Vice-Chairman and President of Giants of Africa, delivered a speech that mentioned Mother’s Day wishes to his wife and the Duchess.

“I want to wish you a happy, happy Mother’s Day,” he said. “It is sometimes hard for us to be away from our kids and family to make things like this happen, But to do so shows dedication." Prince Harry reacted to the message with a standing applause.

Prince Harry and Markle unveil new Archewell Foundation collaboration

It was an eventful day for the royal couple! Not only did Prince Harry and Markle celebrate the Giants of Africa's basketball exhibition, but they also announced its partnership with their Archewell Foundation.

Harry and Meghan have deep connections to Africa and wish to empower youth to build a better future. The Giants of Africa organization does just that through sports: "We use sports to try to make some more change. It improves peace, it brings people together, and it brings incredible gatherings like this,” Vice Chairman Ujiri said.

The Duke and Duchess also delivered speeches at the event. The Spare author praised the organization’s efforts in propelling change and emphasized the transformative power of sports in people’s lives.

Meanwhile, the Suits alum shared that she had heard of the organization while living in Toronto, where she filmed the series. "Never did I think we would be able to be here all those years later supporting the expansion of this incredible organization,” she said.

After Markle mentioned her husband’s athletic abilities in her speech, the players urged the Duke of Sussex to show off his skills. Harry wasn’t a spoiled sport and showed off his drilling styles and even scored a basket!