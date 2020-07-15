Meghan Markle is ‘cheering on’ young women who are ‘changing the world’: Continue leading the way forward

Meghan Markle addressed the young leaders of the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit today with an empowering speech on equality.

Meghan Markle gave the keynote address for day two of the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit today. While on the virtual stage, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the "young women around the world who aren't just poised to change the world, but have already begun changing the world." Marking this summit as one of the 38-year-old Duchess' first major speeches since she and husband Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal duties in March of this year.

As the duchess mentioned in her empowering message to young women across the globe, her keynote address comes shortly after her commencement speech at her alma mater in Los Angeles, California. Meghan shared, "Last month I had the chance to speak to the 2020 class at my high school alma mater, which is an all-girls school in Los Angeles. I said that they shouldn't see their graduation as an ending, but rather the beginning. The beginning of a journey where they can harness their work, values, and skills—all the skills they've learned—to rebuild the world around them."

As she continued, Meghan praised the young women for the changes they're already enacting and encouraged them to push forward. "I want to share something with you. It's that those in the halls and corridors and places of power—from lawmakers and world leaders to executives—all of those people, they depend on you more than you will ever depend on them," she expressed. "And here's the thing: they know this."

The duchess continued, "They know that all of you, at a younger age than any modern comparison, are setting the tone for an equitable humanity. Not figuratively, literally. This is a humanity that desperately needs you. To push it, to push us, forcefully in a more inclusive, more just, and more empathetic direction. To not only frame the debate, but be in charge of the debate—on racial justice, gender, climate change, mental health and well being, on civic engagement, on public service, on so much more. That's the work you're already out there doing."

Per the Suits alum, members of Girl Up are leading Black Lives Matter protests all across the world, are creating content to encourage activism, are advocates for mental health resources and more. "You are standing up and demanding to be heard, yes, but you're also demanding to own the conversation," she praised.

As her speech came to a close, Meghan revealed that she and her family will be cheering them on. "I am extraordinarily proud of what you've already accomplished. Please, continue to honor the conviction and compassion that's awoken within you," she concluded. "I will be cheering you on, so will my husband, so will Archie, as you continue marching, advocating, and leading the way forward."

