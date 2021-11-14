Meghan Markle claims Prince Harry faced 'constant berating' from the royals amid strain with Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's texts and emails were released at a London court on Friday over her lawsuit against a newspaper. According to People Magazine, in some of the texts, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that Prince Harry faced "constant berating" from royal family members over Markle's strained relationship with her father Thomas Markle.

Meghan, while communicating with her former communications chief Jason Knauf opened up about her plans to pen a note to her father, who didn't attend her wedding with the Duke of Sussex in 2018. In August 2018, Meghan sent texts to Knauf which read, "The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H...Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'" via People Magazine.

"They fundamentally don't understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… 'She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.' By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause,'" Markle continued in the texts, via People Magazine.

Markle also admitted to being "meticulous in my word choice" since she understood "everything" she wrote could be "leaked." According to People Magazine, Markle also claimed to have handwritten the letter so it couldn't be manipulated easily. She had also discussed penning the letter to "Daddy" while addressing her father. "Given I've only ever called him daddy it makes sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings," Meghan's texts read, via People Magazine.

People Magazine has also reported that Meghan apologized to the court for forgetting about her texts with her former communications chief Jason Knauf where she had apparently authorized Knauf to have a talk with the authors of the biography Finding Freedom. "I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court," Meghan Markle said.

