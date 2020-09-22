  1. Home
Meghan Markle cold calls Americans to encourage voting; Gloria Steinem REVEALS Duchess ‘came home to vote’

In a recent interview, Gloria Steinem confirmed that she and Meghan Markle are personally calling Americans all over the US to encourage them to cast their votes.
Meghan Markle cold calls Americans to encourage voting; Gloria Steinem REVEALS Duchess ‘came home to vote’Meghan Markle cold calls Americans to encourage voting; Gloria Steinem REVEALS Duchess ‘came home to vote’
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly been cold calling people around the US for months. According to activist and icon Gloria Steinem, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex has been making it a point to encourage people to get out and vote in the upcoming elections. “She has a stereotype hanging over her head, which is ‘princess,’” Gloria shared in a recent, virtual interview with Access Hollywood. 

 

“Meg is herself, smart, authentic, funny, political.” She then opened up about one of Meghan‘s reasons for returning home to America – to vote. “She came home to vote,” Gloria shared. “And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me… was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg,’ and, ‘Hello, I’m Gloria,’ and, ‘Are you going to vote?’ And that was her initiative.”

 

In case you missed it, Meghan and Gloria previously met up in the summer for a “backyard chat” in an initiative with the MAKERS Instagram account, where they discussed “representation, why each vote matters and how all women are linked, not ranked”.

 

Meghan and Gloria also spoke about the importance of women voting in the upcoming election. “People forget how hard women like you and so many others before you fought for us to just be where we are right now,” Meghan said. “If you don’t vote, you don’t exist,” Gloria replied. “It is the only place we’re all equal, the voting booth.” 

 

“What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote and I can understand the feeling that they don’t think they have an impact,” Gloria continued. “Yet, it’s more important for them to vote than anyone else because they’re going to be alive long after I am, and they’re going to be suffering the consequences.”

 

