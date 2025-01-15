Meghan Markle Confident in Her Netflix Show Despite Release Delay Due To L.A. Wildfires: Source
Meghan Markle remains confident in her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, despite its release delay. The lifestyle series, produced by her and Harry, features guest appearances from Mindy Kaling, and more.
Meghan Markle is confident in her upcoming Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which was due to premiere on January 15 but was postponed to March 4 due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
The Duchess of Sussex’s production is a lifestyle series in which she showcases her cooking and gardening skills, with appearances from her celebrity friends.
The sudden shift in the release plans has not had a negative effect on Markle’s hopes for the project, as insiders claim she believes the show is “going to do well” whenever it comes out.
“She is confident it’s going to do well and she will get the accolades she deserves for it, which will finally shut some people up. She can’t wait,” a source told OK! Magazine.
The insider added that the Suits alum’s previous experience as a showbiz personality has played a part in her confidence in the business venture.
“She has always been confident in her own abilities, and while her confidence took a hit when she was in the royal family, she is riding high again and she is so proud of the show,” the source noted.
The insider further claimed that Markle doesn’t really mention her royal connections in the show.
Directed by Michael Steed, With Love, Meghan boasts eight episodes of 33 minutes each. Markle and Harry produced the series through their Archewell Productions company. The show finished filming in July.
ALSO READ: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Help Easton Fire Evacuees While Also Distributing Food; Details Inside