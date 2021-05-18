Meghan Markle could have modernized the royal family, a terrible missed opportunity: Jodie Turner-Smith

In an interview, Jodie Turner-Smith pointed out how the monarchy is not adapting with the times and how Meghan Markle could have modernized it.

Over a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit as senior working members of the royal family, the topic still strikes a chord for elaborate discussion. Without Remorse actress Jodie Turner-Smith in a recent interview with People addressed how Meghan Markle could have brought about a crucial and much-needed change in the royal family. Speaking to the publication, Jodie said that the Duchess of Sussex could have modernised the royal family.

She said, "I think that Meghan could have been that. It was a terrible missed opportunity, the way in which it was not allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better."

The British actress who will be playing Queen Anne Boleyn, one of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, in the new series Anne Boleyn pointed out how the monarchy is not adapting with the times. "I think that's why there's dysfunction there," the actress added.

Jodie said, "I think it's interesting that the institution is not changing with the time, or quickly enough. We have to look at things in a modern context. And only then we will recognize that certain things are archaic, and don't really serve us as a community and are limiting us. I think we should keep those things in stories and move on to something else in reality."

Harry and Meghan's exit as well as their explosive interview in March revealed highlighted the multiple reasons why the couple chose to step back from their roles and move to the US.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry's podcast with Dax Shepard backfires? Royal aides reportedly want him and Meghan to drop titles

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×