Meghan Markle Cracks a Joke About Her Suits' Character With Invictus Games Athletes: 'I'm Sorry I'm Not...'

Meghan Markle is remembered as her iconic character of Rachel Zane to date. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Vancouver, Canada, to meet with the Invictus Games athletes, who revealed to be fans of Markle’s Suits’ character.

Leandra Moehring, one of the team members, conversed with People Magazine, where she claimed that her fellow athletes and herself were constantly praising the Duchess for her role in the NBC drama.

The former royal member played Rachel Zane for seven seasons. The actress portrayed the love interest of Michael/Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.

Meanwhile, speaking of their interaction with Markle, Moehring revealed, "We told her we saw her on Suits.” She further added, "And she's like, 'I'm sorry, I'm not wearing a pencil skirt.’” As for her character, Markle would mostly be dressed in a monochromatic outfit, which was mainly comprised of a pencil skirt and a top with heels.

Moreover, the athlete also opened up about the team’s interaction with Prince Harry and his wife. She claimed that the couple was generous and did not mind taking pictures with the group. Moehring explained, "They really took the time with each and every one of us. And despite people who are trying to keep them on schedule, they just did not mind taking pictures at all. And it was just super neat.”

She added, "I loved them."

Another one of the team members, Bryce Ewing, shared with the media portal that the Duke and Duchess were extremely humble and down to earth and caring.

Suits starring Gabriel Macht and Adams aired on the NBC network for 9 seasons from 2011 to 2020. The show went on to be a hit among the audience, and the makers are bringing back the legal drama with new cast members in Suits L.A.