Meghan Markle is craving THIS during her second pregnancy, experiencing 'less morning sickness'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be welcoming their little bundle of joy as the Duchess is pregnant for the second time after son Archie Harrison. This pregnancy is starkly different from her first one as Meghan is no more on royal duty and away from the British tabloid's limelight and scrutiny. The couple disclosed last month on Oprah's interview that they are expecting are girl and are simply ecstatic about her arrival.

Now, according to a latest report in Us Weekly, a source revealed that Meghan is feeling "much better" during her second pregnancy. The Suits alum is also craving a good bowl of pasta but is trying to not consume gluten. The source said, "Meghan had been craving pasta but she’s been eating super clean (and trying her best to avoid gluten). She is a big fruit eater and eats all organic only."

In terms of fitness, Meghan, who has always been a big fan of yoga, has been doing "yoga every day".

The source added, "It’s what keeps her healthy both physically and mentally during the pregnancy. This pregnancy has been a little easier than the last in terms of less morning sickness. Meghan is feeling much better this time around."

During her son Archie Harrison's pregnancy, Meghan was criticised by the UK tabloid press massively. She also addressed it during Oprah's interview saying "that's a loaded piece toast" when the host mentioned that she faced flak for eating avocadoes which the press linked to deforestation and water shortage.

