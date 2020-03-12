Meghan Markle CRIES during emotional goodbye to staff as she heads to Canada to reunite with son Archie

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Meghan Markle gave an emotional goodbye to her staff before the Duchess of Sussex returned to Canada. The former Suits actress rushed to Canada to be by Archie's side while Prince Harry decided to stay back.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take a step closer towards a life sans the royalty. The soon-to-be-ex Duchess of Sussex reunited with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and others for the last leg of her royal engagements. The former Suits actress attended the Commonwealth Service before she took part in the final engagement at Buckingham Palace. Eyewitnesses present at the engagement reveal that Meghan was visibly emotional as she bid goodbye to her guests in the room.

Harper's Bazaar reports the room hosted Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), Commonwealth Scholars, Chevening Scholars and an ACU Blue Charter Fellow from 11 Commonwealth countries. Omid Scobie, Bazaar.com’s royal editor at large, revealed that the Duchess teared up while he bid goodbye to his loyal staff.

“At this point, the 1844 Room is almost empty and tears that the Duchess had been bravely holding back are free to flow among familiar faces. As she embraces some of the loyal staff she will most likely not see again, I can’t help but feel sad for the dedicated team members whose tireless efforts — to promote the couple’s work, launch landmark projects, and deal with the near-daily crises brought on by tabloid lies — have come to an abrupt end," he wrote.

“The couple genuinely feel a sense of excitement about what’s to come, which includes the freedom to work at a pace that suits them, no longer weighed down by protocol or threatened by toxic agendas.” Scobie adds. “And while much has been (incorrectly) speculated about specific commercial endeavors they might be taking on, both Harry and Meghan are eager to get stuck into their work," he assures.

The heartfelt piece comes amid reports that Meghan has left for Canada. Royal expert Katie Nicholl informed Entertainment Tonight that Meghan is in a rush to return to Canada. Sources told Nicholl that Meghan has been in a hurry to return to Canada for she wants to be by Archie's side.

Read more here: Prince Harry misses Prince William & Kate Middleton; Meghan Markle is in a rush to return to Canada

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More