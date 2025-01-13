Meghan Markle Delays With Love, Meghan Premiere Amid Ongoing LA Fires; New Air Date Set

Meghan Markle has decided to postpone the premiere of her much-hyped lifestyle Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, as wildfires continue to devastate her hometown of Los Angeles, where the production was also shot.

At the request of the Duchess of Sussex and with the full support of the aforementioned streaming platform, the release of the series—a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California—has been moved from its previously announced January 15 premiere to March 4.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement on Sunday, January 12.

California holds a meaningful place in the heart of the Suits alum, 43. She now resides in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, but she was also born and raised in Los Angeles, given her father’s career as a director of photography in Hollywood. Her new series, With Love, Meghan, includes thoughtful nods to her home state and her strong bond with it.

People previously reported that Harry and Meghan welcomed friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate into their Montecito residence. Through their Archewell Foundation, the couple is working to identify the most effective ways to support the community during this crisis.

On January 10, Meghan and Harry visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to help distribute food and supplies to Eaton Fire victims. They reportedly focused on quietly aiding wildfire relief efforts, witnessing both the devastating impact and the tenacity of the community.

Through their Archewell Foundation, they’ve made financial contributions and are committed to continuing their support for recovery and rebuilding efforts in the future.

Netflix describes Meghan’s show as an inspiring series that reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversations with friends, new and old.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” the statement from the streaming giant reads in part. It further reads, “She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

