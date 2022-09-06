Meghan Markle delivers her first speech in the UK after two years; Says it's 'very nice to be back'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently jetted off to the UK for a work visit as the royal couple will be making appearances at two events. Kicking off their UK tour in Manchester, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were present at the opening of the One Young World summit in Manchester where Markle was invited as a keynote speaker to speak to young leaders.

This marked Markle's first speech in the UK after nearly two years and speaking about the same, she said, that it was "very nice to be back in the UK” and to be back at One Young World, with which she has been a counsellor since 2014. The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about life coming full circle as she added, "To meet again here with him [Prince Harry] by my side makes it all feel full circle", via The Guardan.

Addressing her own journey of attending the summit at different points in life, Markle had how her life had changed by 2019 and opened up about motherhood saying it expanded her worldview exponentially. She added, "Seeing the global community through the eyes of my child [Archie, born 6 May 2019], and I would ask what is this world he would come to adopt, and what can we do, what can I do to make it better."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent UK visit comes after their previous appearance in June when they attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their kids Archie and Lilibet Diana.

