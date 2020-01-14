Meghan Markle did not join Megxit summit for THIS reason; Find Out

Buckingham Palace has revealed why Meghan Markle decided to skip the Megxit summit. Read on to know more.

Meghan Markle chose to skip the Megxit summit because she did not think it was necessary for her to attend the meeting. Last week, Meghan and Prince Harry took the world by surprise, including the royal family, after they announced that they would step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent. As they figure out the specifics of their exit, Meghan is staying in Canada with their son Archie, while Harry is in Britain.

Following the couple's shocking announcement, Queen Elizabeth II organised an emergency meeting with Prince Charles, Harry and his older brother Prince William. After the two-and-a-half-hour session, the queen issued a statement saying that even though she would have preferred otherwise, she will fully support the couple’s desire for independence. While the summit, which was scheduled to decide their future outside the royal jurisdiction, was attended by Harry, Meghan was reportedly in Canada with her son.

While people speculated various reasons behind Meghan’s absence, Buckingham Palace put all rumours to rest with its latest statement. According to a report by Page Six, the Palace confirmed to UK media outlets that Meghan was not involved because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided that it wasn’t necessary for her to join the meeting. However, Prince Harry was constantly in contact with his wife and kept her in the loop during the entire meeting.

Now that the Queen has agreed to let Harry and Meghan go on their independent journey, Harry is reportedly expected to fly out to Canada by the end of this week. Following the announcement, Meghan had abruptly jetted off to Canada to be with her son. Meanwhile, according to a report by Daily Mail, Meghan’s friend has revealed that the former actress is in no mood to ever come back to Britain to live. The friend stated that the Duchess of Sussex does not want to raise Archie in the country, and while she will continue to make extended visits, she will not consider moving back to England.

