Meghan Markle discusses motherhood as she gives a rare update on baby Archie during London visit

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry regularly make public appearances and even deliver speeches on various occasions, they rarely speak about their son Archie. But during a recent event in London, Meghan opened up about her son and also shared some rare updates. Meghan and Archie are back in the UK to wind up their royal duties before officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family and during their visit to London, they attended the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5.

Claire Spence, who also attended the award ceremony, told Hello Magazine that she had a conversation with Meghan and during the short interaction, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about her son and discussed motherhood. The proud mommy revealed that Archie keeps his parents busy. She said her son is 10-months-old now and is into everything. The Award ceremony was the couple’s first joint appearance in the U.K since they announced their plans of royal exit and Meghan moved to Canada.

Followed by the ceremony, the two attended the Mountbatten Music Festival in London on February 7. They received a standing ovation and a long round of applause from the audience as they took their seats in the Royal Albert Hall. Harry attended the event in his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines. He wore his dress uniform studded with medals awarded to him for two tours of Afghanistan. Complementing her husband’s outfit, Meghan wore a floor-length formal gown with a high slit paired with matching pumps and jewelled Simone Rocha earrings, Daily Mail reported.

