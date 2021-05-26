Is Meghan Markle doing Reiki on her & Prince Harry's son Archie, their dogs to feel 'more balanced & relaxed'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are big advocates of mental health, are reportedly turning to therapy techniques like Reiki, ancestral healing and tapping therapy to bring more "balance" and relaxation to their family life.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been huge advocates of mental health with the latter even co-producing the moving mental health docuseries The Me You Can't See, alongside Oprah Winfrey. The couple has been brutally honest about their mental health issues, especially with their troublesome experience as senior members of the royal family. Moreover, according to Daily Mail, Meghan is adapting different therapy techniques for the entire family.

"Meghan also does Reiki on herself, and even on Archie and her dogs to help them feel more balanced and relaxed," an insider with close ties to Meghan revealed. For the unversed, Reiki, which is an alternative medicine called energy healing, has therapists channelling energy into their patient through touch which activates the natural processes of the patient's body while restoring physical and emotional well-being. Moreover, Markle has reportedly introduced her husband to "ancestral healing" as she learned about "generational trauma from her mom" Doria Ragland, who took her to Agapé International for weekly services, crediting its founder Michael Beckwith for "teaching her about spirituality."

Moreover, the source added, "Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering, generations of genetic baggage and that it's now up to them to break the cycle once and for all." During his appearance on Dax Shephard's Armchair Expert, Harry had recounted how his father Prince Charles passed on "genetic pain and suffering" to him, treating his son the same way he was raised by his parents Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip.

The Duchess of Sussex is apparently also "a big advocate of tapping therapy" and said that "she started tapping regularly after watching the documentary Heal." Also known as Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT), the tapping technique uses tapping on pressure points to relieve anxiety and emotional pain. "[Meghan]is convinced that tapping has helped both her and Harry release negative patterns imprinted on their DNA from past generations - generations going all the way back to even the darkest of times including slavery, war, you name it," the source added.

Interestingly, during The Me You Can't See Ep 3, Harry was seen taking an EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) session, which includes the patient tapping their shoulders. The Duke of Sussex had recounted through this nurturing session how he's always been afraid of plane flights back to the UK and what could be the cause for the same ultimately dealing with his PTSD in the aftermath of his mother Princess Diana's heartbreaking death.

