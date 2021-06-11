Meghan Markle donates 2,000 copies of her debut book The Bench to libraries, community centers across US

Titled The Bench, Meghan Markle's visual book is an ode to the strong bond her husband, Prince Harry shares with their 2-year-old son, Archie.

Meghan Markle has spent the last few months waiting for the arrival of her little daughter and just a few days before welcoming Lili, Meghan released her debut book. Titled The Bench, the visual book is an ode to the strong bond her husband, Prince Harry shares with their 2-year-old son, Archie. With the book now available online, Meghan is also giving back with her first book as the Duchess has gone ahead and donated.

As per several international reports, Meghan has donated around 2,000 copies of her debut book The Bench across the US. Sharing the official announcement on their Archewell Foundation website, the statement read, "The Duchess and Archewell have received the support of the publisher of The Bench to distribute 2,000 copies at no cost to libraries, community centers, schools, and nonprofit programs across the country."

The statement also added, "After more than a year of unprecedented challenges for schoolkids and families everywhere, The Duchess believes the path ahead must include a focus on well-being—and nourishing our communities through food, education, and emotional and mental health support."

In the book, Meghan has also penned a poem which she had written for Harry on Father's Day. "You'll love him. You'll listen. You'll be his supporter. And here in the window, I'll have tears of great joy, looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy," Meghan, who has also narrated the audiobook, wrote in The Bench.

