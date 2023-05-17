Meghan Markle dons a strapless golden dress as she accepts an award in NYC, gets accompanied by Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was recently in New York City along with Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland as the Duchess of Sussex was being felicitated with an award.

On Tuesday, Meghan was accompanied by Prince Harry and Doria as she arrived for the Ms. Foundation for Women’s Gala, the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power. At the event, Meghan was honored as one of this year's Woman of Vision Award honorees, thus recognizing her global advocacy to empower women and girls.

At the awards night, Meghan met her friend Gloria Steinem, Co-Founding Mother of the Ms. Foundation. Steinem also presented Meghan Markle with the award.

Meghan Markle stuns in a golden strapless dress

The Suits actress opted to wear a quilted gold dress by Johanna Ortiz. It featured a slit at the front and a small diamond cutout. She styled it with a pair of black stilettos and also carried a matching golden clutch. The royal member styled her hair with a side parting. Meghan wrapped up the look with a pair of golden hoop earrings.

On the other hand, Prince Harry was seen arriving in a black suit which he wore over a white shirt and blue tie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s date night

Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted on their first public outing since King Charles III’s coronation ceremony earlier this month. The couple met their group of friends including Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz at a sushi bar on Friday. Gwyneth arrived with her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk, and Cameron Diaz was there with her musician husband, Benji Madden. The founder of Bumble, Whitney Wolf Herd, was also present at the get-together with her husband, Michael Herd. Harry was seen donning white pants and a black t-shirt, while Meghan wore a mini sating dress paired with a bucket bag. The couple can be seen smiling as they entered the restaurant in the snapped pictures.