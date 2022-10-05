Meghan Markle drops first podcast episode after Queen's demise; Reveals THIS embarrassing story

On her podcast's fourth episode, Markle speaks to comedian Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling about the racism that exists behind certain Asian stereotypes. During the episode, Meghan also reflects on her early life, growing up in Los Angeles and how it led to her getting to know different cultures and her love for exploring and learning things about them. In the episode, Markle also got candid about her teenage experience of embracing new cultures.

Meghan Markle 's podcast, Archetypes which debuted last month with Serena Williams as the guest was put on hold following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II for which Markle and her husband Prince Harry headed to the UK. The fourth episode of the podcast has now been released where the Duchess of Sussex discusses about toxic Asian stereotypes.

Meghan Markle's 'embarrassing' teen moment

The Duchess of Sussex provided a rare insight into her early life as she recalled how she and her mother Doria would often visit Korean spas, which left her feeling "humbled" while going through puberty as women from the ages of 9 to 90 walked around naked waiting to get a body scrub. The Duchess spoke watching Korean women embrace the generational tradition of the jimjilbang. She said, "Once I was over that adolescent embarrassment, my mom and I, we would go upstairs we would sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles."

In the same episode, Markle also discussed how she wasn't aware of the stigma faced by women of Asian descent until years later. The Duchess of Sussex previously also hosted Mindy Kaling, Mariah Carey and close friend Serena Williams on her show. The Duchess' podcast has been dedicated to discussing the various labels attached to women that try to hold them back.

While Markle's podcast has returned, reports have suggested that her Netflix docu-series with Prince Harry is being pushed further following Queen Elizabeth's passing since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly hoping to downplay some conversations in the same that are regarding the senior members of the royal family such as King Charles III.

