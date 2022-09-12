Meghan Markle embraces a fan who wanted her to 'feel welcome' in the UK during her appearance at Windsor

Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, Prince William and Prince Harry put up a united front as the royal siblings along with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle to greet mourners and also view the flower displays and messages laid out by fans to honour their grandmother after her demise.

During their Windsor appearance as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted fans, the Duchess of Sussex was seen sharing a hug with a teenager. Speaking to CNN, the fan who received a warm embrace from Markle, revealed why she asked the Duchess if she could hug her and said that it was "the right thing to do" amid "everything that’s happened" between the royal family and her. She further also added, "I asked if she could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was just quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now."