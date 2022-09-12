Meghan Markle embraces a fan who wanted her to 'feel welcome' in the UK during her appearance at Windsor
Meghan Markle received a warm welcome outside Windsor Castle as the Duchess joined her husband to greet fans following Queen Elizabeth's demise.
Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, Prince William and Prince Harry put up a united front as the royal siblings along with their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle made a joint appearance outside Windsor Castle to greet mourners and also view the flower displays and messages laid out by fans to honour their grandmother after her demise.
During their Windsor appearance as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted fans, the Duchess of Sussex was seen sharing a hug with a teenager. Speaking to CNN, the fan who received a warm embrace from Markle, revealed why she asked the Duchess if she could hug her and said that it was "the right thing to do" amid "everything that’s happened" between the royal family and her. She further also added, "I asked if she could have a hug, and she hugged me back. It was just quite an amazing moment. I’m still shaking now."
The fan further noted that she wanted the Duchess of Sussex to feel welcome during her UK visit and also noted that it felt nice to see the Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the Sussexes coming together in the time of grief following Queen Elizabeth's passing.
Meghan received a lot of love from fans who stood outside Windsor Castle on Saturday as she greeted and spoke to everyone. The Duchess was also seen consoling her husband, Prince Harry at one point when the duo were seen reading messages that fans had left for the late Queen outside the palace.
