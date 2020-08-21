Meghan Markle encourages voters by saying ‘we must have our voices heard’ in new speech; Watch

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently spoke about the importance of voting and why American citizens should voice their opinions in the upcoming US presidential elections. Watch her full speech below.

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was called upon as a surprise guest on former First Lady Michelle Obama's When All Women Vote online event on Thursday. During the chat, Meghan highlighted the importance of voting and described voting as being "part of a legacy". While encouraging citizens to vote, Markle said: "We can make a difference in this election and we will make the difference in this election. I think it's an exciting day because it is the countdown to the change that we would all like to see for the better for our country."

She went on to add: "As we look at things today, though it had taken decades longer for women of colour to get the right to vote, even today we are watching so many women in different communities, who are marginalised, still struggling to see that right come to fruition, and that is - it's just simply not okay. And we look at the attempts of voter suppression and what that's doing, all the more reason we need each of you to be out there supporting each other to understand that this fight is worth fighting and we all have to be out there mobilising to have our voices heard.”

Watch her full chat below:

"I think we are obviously faced with a lot of problems in our world right now, both in the physical world and in the digital world, but we can and must do everything we can to ensure all women have their voices heard. Because at this juncture, if we aren't part of the solution, we are part of the problem. If you aren't going out there and voting, then you're complicit," she added.

In the video via Access Online, Meghan reflected on why voting is important and said: "When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as we vote to honour those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us."

