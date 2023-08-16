Meghan Markle enjoys belated birthday celebrations with her gal pals amid divorce rumors from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle recently celebrated her 42nd birthday in style, with her friends and family. She has been seen on several outings recently proving that the Duchess of Sussex is living her best life even when she's entrapped in several unfortunate rumors. She had a Barbie movie night with her close friend group, including Portia de Rossi, and a fancy dinner with her husband, Prince Harry, and mutual friend Matt Cohen. Though the celebrations aren't over yet, the former actress was spotted with her gal pals to celebrate her belated birthday.

Meghan Markle celebrates her belated birthday with friends

Continuing her birthday festivities, the 42-year-old shared a meal with her close girlfriends. She was seen hanging out with Cleo Wade, a poet, author, and activist, as well as with Kadi Lee, the hairdresser that worked on Markle's hair at her wedding with Prince Harry shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram to commemorate their meet-up. Lee captioned it, "Belated birthday celebrations w/ these lovely muses. Missing sweet @sergenormant." The trio were spotted enjoying their al fresco brunch. In the photo, the Suits star can be seen embracing Lee and Wade looking happy and relaxed to be in the company of her dear friends.

ALSO READ: Does Meghan Markle 'run the household' and 'make the decisions' in marriage with Prince Harry? Find out

Meghan Markle's divorce rumors with Prince Harry

It has been speculated by various sources that there might be some trouble in paradise, as the rumors of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the brink of divorce have been going around for a while now. Since the couple moved into their Montico home away from the royal family, they have put up a strong united front to the world, but that might all be crumbling down according to many insiders. Though no speculation or rumor is foolproof as of yet, as the couple were very recently seen out and about with their close friend fetching dinner. As per the reports, the Duke of Sussex is also going on a solo trip to Africa for a project, as well as to clear his head.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, many reports have come out in the past week claiming that the couple might want to rekindle their relationship with their family beyond the pond.

ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle entering politics after her 'fail era' in Hollywood? Experts REVEALS