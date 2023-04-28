Meghan Markle faces backlash for her pink outfit at Lakers Match; here's why

Meghan Markle's first hometown fashion faux pas was exposed in front of thousands at a star-studded basketball game. The Duchess' two-piece suit was appropriate for a luxury polo match rather than a basketball game.

Meghan and Prince Harry's NBA game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were observed having a wonderful time in an expensive VIP box at an NBA game that was held between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, April 25.

The former 'Suits' actor looked stunning in a Staud pink shorts suit, a Prada purse, and Aquazarro high heels. Her style was finished with neutral makeup and a golden tan look.

Meghan appeared to be in good spirits as she laughed with Harry while watching the game with other supporters who were also present. Kim Kardashian and Adam Sandler were also among those who marked their attendance for the match.

Everyone appeared calm and at ease until the Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, raised some eyebrows with her attire. Which was said to not be meant for a basketball game by many others.

Meghan Markle's attire did not match the game vibe. Tavia Sharp's analysis

"Meghan doesn't seem to know what to wear to a basketball match," stylist Tavia Sharp told The Sun, adding that "her pink linen suit would've been more appropriate for a high-end polo match or a posh daytime event outside."

"Meghan wore appropriate attire to these polo matches," Sharp said, adding, "Pink linen just isn't appropriate for a basketball game." The cloth is airy; however, it has natural creases. Meghan wore this to a game where she was continually getting up and sitting down in such high heels, which is remarkable. These basketball games are informal, with no one wearing a suit or Bermuda shorts. Meghan's attire was completely inappropriate for the occasion.

ALSO READ: What did Meghan Markle tell Prince Harry at Lakers game? Lip readers reveal