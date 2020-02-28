Meghan Markle feels Queen was 'under pressure' to rip the 'Royals' of their titles?

Meghan Markle has reportedly been complaining to her pals about the Megxit. She believes if anyone should feel insulted, it should be her and Prince Harry.

If you thought the Megxit drama is drowning down, you are wrong. For weeks now, several sources have been claiming each royal family member's reaction to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step down as senior royal family members. The royal family has been supportive of the couple's decision, with the Queen even giving her nod to Meghan and Harry's decision. But, sources have been claiming that the family is not happy with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise decision.

However, now, a new report claims that Meghan has been complaining about the drama to her friends. Meghan's friend told Daily Mail that the former Suits star believes that the Queen was "under pressure" to rip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles off the royal family members. Meghan apparently feels the Queen was "under pressure to make those demands about the name change" for she feels Harry is the Queen's "favorite and others just can't deal with it."

The friend also added that Meghan feels that she should feel "insulted" by the drama that has unfolded over the past few weeks. "Meghan said that [she and Harry] were left with no choice but to make a public statement. She said if anyone should feel insulted, it should be them. They never intended to capitalise on the word royal, and to insinuate they were somehow abusing their privileges is absurd," the friend claims.

"She said she and Harry will continue to rise above jealousy and pettiness and focus on the good they are creating and on being the best parents to Archie. She said she will continue to champion Harry because out of everyone, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty," the friend added.

Meghan is set to reach London to join Harry in his last leg of royal engagements. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

