Meghan Markle feels whatever she says ‘ends up being inflammatory’; Says actual thoughts aren't controversial

Meghan Markle recently shared her thoughts on misinformation and during the chat, expressed that she feels everything she says ends up being inflammatory.
Meghan Markle feels whatever she says 'ends up being inflammatory'; Says actual thoughts aren't controversial
Meghan Markle is speaking out against misinformation. The Duchess of Sussex spoke with Fortune‘s senior editor Ellen McGirt at the Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday (September 29) and said: ″We have got to all put our stock in something that is true, and we need to have reliable media and news sources that are telling us the truth…when you know something is wrong, report it, talk about it,″ Meghan said during the chat.

 

“It’s like we live in the future when you’re talking about bots and trolls and all of these things. It seems so fantastical, but that’s actually the current state of affairs and that is shaping how we interact with each other online and off — and that’s the piece that’s important. It is not just an isolated experience. It transcends into how you interact with anyone around you and certainly your own relationship with yourself,” she continued.

 

 

″If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it. But if you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial,” she went on to say.

 

