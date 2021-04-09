Meghan Markle to fight back Piers Morgan after his repeated criticism? Royal expert says Duchess is determined

After disgraced TV host Piers Morgan’s continued bashing of the Meghan Markle, royals experts think that the former Duchess will definitely fight him back.

After Piers Morgan repeatedly bashed Meghan Markle, the former Duchess is most likely to “fight back” against the disgraced TV host for calling her a liar. A royal biographer Angela Levin recently predicted on TalkRADIO. Levin also said that the former Suits actress may resort to using her “very aggressive legal team” to try to shut him up. For the unversed, the 39-year-old former royal already filed a formal complaint about Morgan over his outbursts while hosting Good Morning Britain—a job he chose to quit over apologizing for his comments.

Now, Markle will likely get her lawyers to “try to get the better of him” as he continues a media blitz accusing her of telling “ridiculous whoppers” during her famous TV tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, biographer Angela Levin predicted on TalkRADIO Wednesday. “She is a very determined woman. Heavily pregnant or not, she will want to fight back,” insisted Levin, who wrote the book, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, in 2018.

Continuing on Meghan’s next course of action, Levin said: “Piers is a brave man, but let’s wait and see … I imagine the lawyers are still working out if there is a sentence or a verb or something that Piers said that they could jump on,” she told interviewer Mike Graham, noting the duchess’ previous lawsuits. “They have one thing in common … neither of them likes to lose,” Levin said. “So they carry on bashing away.” Hours after Levin spoke, Morgan did indeed launch more attacks on Markle and husband Prince Harry, telling Extra that the pair owe it to UK taxpayers to expose the royal they accuse of questioning their children’s skin colour.

