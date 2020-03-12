Meghan Markle finds a UNIQUE way to bond with Archie in Canada while Prince Harry is away

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Meghan Markle is embracing her new life in Canada with Archie. The Duchess of Sussex has been bonding with her son in the outdoors.

Meghan Markle just wrapped her farewell tour and returned to Canada this week. Sources informed international publications that the soon-to-be-ex Duchess of Sussex was in a hurry to head back to her new home due to Archie. The former Suits star had left her almost one-year-old son with her best friend Jessica Mulroney. While royal fans are curious about Meghan and Harry's future in Canada, a new report now sheds light on Meghan and Archie's routine since the time the royals have left the UK.

As per a Us Weekly report, Meghan and Archie head out on walks every day in the absence of Harry. A source informed the international outlet that Meghan and Archie walk through the woods. The grapevine revealed, "She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily.”

The informant also revealed that Meghan has been interacting with locals during her hike in the woods and she has been "very kind" to them. She reportedly stops to chat about parenting and discusses the weather. “She is telling friends that she is so happy to be out in nature and [in] their secluded area," the source revealed. Meghan has been spending as much time as possible with Archie while Harry wraps up his royal duties in the UK. The Duke of Sussex has stayed back in the UK following Meghan's last royal engagement and rumour has it, he might have a chat with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

