Meghan Markle flashes her contagious smile as she takes a stroll with Archie days after Queen approved #Megxit

Meghan Markle was seen taking a stroll with Archie and the family's dogs in Vancouver. She was seen stepping out for the first time since the Queen shared her verdict on Prince Harry and Meghan's future in the royal family.

Meghan Markle was spotted for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II gave her verdict on the former Suits actress and Prince Harry's future in the royal family. Meghan, who will soon be ripped off her Duchess of Sussex title along with the courtesy HRH, was snapped taking a stroll with her son Archie in Vancouver. The 37-year-old royal family member stepped in the Horth Hill Regional Park located a few miles away from their oceanfront home. Meghan was seen all bundled up and Archie strapped to her chest in a snuggly baby carrier.

In photos shared by Daily Mail, Meghan was seen wearing an all-black ensemble with a bennie cap on her head. The mother-son duo stepped out with her dogs. The black lab Oz and beagle Guy were on leashes as the joined Meghan for the walk. Meghan was accompanied by two Royal Protection Officers behind her.

While Meghan is currently with her son Archie, the duo will soon be joined by her husband Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex was in the UK to complete his share of royal engagements over the week. Harry was spotted at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments earlier this week. Soon after he wrapped his engagements, he flew out of the UK to be by Meghan's side. As a result, he missed out on his brother Prince William's first solo reception at Buckingham Palace.

Over the weekend, the Queen revealed her final verdict on Meghan and Harry's decision to step down as "senior" royal members. "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the Queen's statement read.

