Meghan Markle flaunts growing baby bump, carries son Archie as they're snapped first time since Harry's return.

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped back as working members of the royal family, the paparazzi's interest in the couple has only heightened. The couple moved from the UK to the US last year and have settled down in the upscale and exclusive neighbourhood of Montecito in California. On Thursday, Meghan, who is expecting her second child with Harry, was snapped out and about in Montecito.

That's not all, Meghan was also seen with their son Archie in a rare appearance. The mother-son duo were seen walking as a gleefully smiling Duchess of Sussex was snapped wearing a simple pair of denims and a black top as her growing baby bump was one of the highlights of the photo.

Meghan carried Archie in her arms as the young one looked smart in a grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans, tiny sneakers and a cute black beanie. Archie obediently carried a backpack, while Meghan held his space-themed lunch bag. This is the first time Meghan and Archie have been spotted since Prince Harry's return to the US.

As per reports, Prince Harry is currently under a 10-day quarantine after he returned to the US after a family reunion on Tuesday. He returned on an American Airlines flight that reached Los Angeles airport on Tuesday afternoon (April 20). He was then driven to his home in Montecito, California.

While in the UK, Harry attended his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral and reunited with his family including brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

