Meghan Markle gave THIS sweet present to Prince Harry for 1st anniversary; Here’s what’s in store this year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their 3rd wedding anniversary today and here’s what the duo is most likely to gift each other.

Former royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today, have aced the art of gift-giving! An insider close to the Duke and Duchess recently spoke to People magazine and revealed what gifts they’ve exchanged in the past. While the duo sticks to traditional gifts for anniversaries, they do put their twist to it. “They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts,” the source said to People. “The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him.”

“They both gave each other gifts based on ‘cotton.’ Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another,” the source added. Sources say that the traditional third-anniversary gift is leather, which symbolizes a relationship getting better with age. Assuming they’re still following the tradition, the couple will be getting each other something leather this year.

In other news, Prince Harry has been in the news the past week for his comments over the first amendment US right. The Duke of Sussex previously opened up on Dax’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, talking about the “feeding frenzy” that arose when he and Meghan Markle first moved to California. “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” Prince Harry said. “I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time.” “But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said,” he added.

