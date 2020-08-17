Meghan Markle gets candid about moving to the US amidst the BLM movement: At the onset, it was devastating

Meghan Markle recently spoke to entrepreneur Emily Ramshaw in a recent chat and shared her thoughts on moving back to the states amidst the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. Scroll down to see what she said.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is opening up about her new living situation after moving from London to California with husband, Prince Harry. The Duchess spoke with The 19th’s CEO and co-founder Emily Ramshaw about her return to the United States coincided with the unnecessary murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and so many others. “To come back and to just see this state of affairs, I think at the onset, if I’m being honest, it was just devastating,” Meghan shared. “It was so sad to see where our country was at that moment.”

She added that “if there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests that you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role…it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning.”

Meghan also spoke about the importance of using your voice through voting in elections. “When I have these conversations about encouraging people to go out and vote, I think it’s often challenging for men and women alike and certainly for people to remember just how hard it was to get the right to vote. And to be really aware and not taking that for granted,” she shared. “My husband for example — he’s never been able to vote.”

Meghan continued, “I really do hope what you’re able to encourage and what we’re able to see happen through The 19th* over the course of the next few months is that women understand that their voices are needed now more than ever — and the best way to exercise that is through voting.”

