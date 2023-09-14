Meghan Markle gets new title 'Amira Ngozi Lolo' as she becomes Team Nigeria's favorite at Invictus Games; Here's the meaning behind beautiful nickname

Meghan Markle is finally at the Invictus Games, and she has been welcomed with much love from the fans and teams alike. The event commenced on Saturday, as Prince Harry gave an opening speech, where he made it clear who Markle was supporting in the 6th edition of the games. The Duchess joined her husband for the games on Wednesday, that is September 13. And soon after the former royal got herself a new adorable nickname courtesy of Team Nigeria.

Team Nigeria gives Meghan Markle a new Nickname

The first match that the couple attended together was a wheelchair basketball match between Ukraine and Australia. After that the duo went to a children's event, finally finishing off their day together at the games after meeting the Nigerian team who are participating in the event for the first time since it started. In his opening speech, Prince Harry admitted, "Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home, but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year." This joke came in the light of Markle finding out that she's 43% Nigerian because of genealogy tests. The Duchess revealed this her Arctypes podcast last year.

Markle and Harry took photographs with Team Nigeria and their flag. According to Hello! magazine, the team honored the duo with a plaque from the Nigerian Chief of Defense. But that wasn't all, they also gave an adorable title to the 42-year-old, calling her "Amira Ngozi Lolo." When broken down, Amira was the name of a warrior princess from an old tale, Ngozi translates to blessed, and Lolo means Royal Wife.

What are the Invictus Games?

Prince Harry, who served in the British Army for a decade and completed two deployments to Afghanistan, commenced the first installment of the tournament in 2014. His inspiration for creating the Paralympic kind of competition was to help the veterans who have served in the military or army, this idea first came to him after attending the Warriors Games in 2013 in the USA.

Meanwhile, the reason Markle gave for joining the tournament late was to get their "little ones settled home."

