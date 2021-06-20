Meghan Markle gives 1st interview since welcoming Lili; Talks about honouring Princess Diana through new book

Meghan Markle recently marked her first interview since giving birth to her second child and first daughter Lilibet. Scroll down to see what she said.

Duchess Meghan Markle recently gave her first interview since welcoming baby girl Lilibet two weeks ago. The 39-year-old royal spoke to NPR’s Morning Edition on Father’s Day to mark her first interview since labour. During the chat, the former actress spoke about her new children’s book The Bench, her relationship with husband Prince Harry, as well as his new role as a dad to Lilibet and Archie, who is 2 years old. “It’s a love story. It’s really just about growing with someone and having this deep connection and this trust so that, be at good times or bad, you know that you had this person,” she said of the book.

Meghan also talked about her upbringing, and hoping that the book provides some representation. “Growing up, I remember so much how it felt to not see yourself represented. Any child or any family hopefully can open this book and see themselves in it, whether that means glasses or freckled or a different body shape or a different ethnicity or religion,” she said.

Meghan also revealed there are “little small moments” in the book that infuse personal memories, including her favourite flower, her mother-in-law’s favourite flower and the family’s rescue chickens. “I needed my girls in there,” Meghan added.

She also revealed she came up with the book after she gave her husband a bench for Father’s Day in 2020. “As most of us do, you go, ‘What am I going to get them as a gift?’ And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son,” she explained. “I really hope that people can see this as a love story that transcends the story of my family.”

Also Read: Prince William DECIDED he & Prince Harry need to split households due to Meghan Markle's bullying allegations?

Share your comment ×