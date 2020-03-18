Meghan Markle gobbling up a bunch of raspberries in one go in this throwback video is such a lively sight

Before she became The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was known by all as the beloved Rachel Zane from Suits. In a throwback video from the sets of the series, we see Meghan gobbling up a bunch of raspberries from her fingers in one go. Check out the adorable video below.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon be embarking on a new journey as they bid farewell to their royal duties and start a new life in North America along with their son, Archie. On March 31, 2020, Harry and Meghan will become a separate, independent entity. Their last royal engagement took place a few days ago as they attended the Commonwealth Service along with The Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. As of now, the couple is back in Canada as they reunited with Archie.

But before Meghan became a part of the royal family, The Duchess of Sussex was known for playing the beloved Rachel Zane in Suits. It was her undeniable chemistry with Patrick J. Adams, who we know as Mike Ross, that was an essential key to Suits! We stumbled upon a throwback video of the 38-year-old from the sets of the series, which was shared by her wedding makeup artist and close friend Daniel Martin, on account of Markle's 37th birthday in 2018. In the adorable video, Meghan, who looks gorgeous in black attire, is adorably seen gobbling up 8 raspberries from her fingers in one go!

Check out Meghan Markle adorably gobbling up the raspberries from her fingers below:

Cute would be an understatement!

Meanwhile, according to a report in E! News, Harry and Meghan will be bringing Archie to the UK in the summer, on the Queen's request to spend time with her at her residence in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

