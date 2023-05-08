Meghan Markle goes on a hike with friends in California after skipping King Charles' Coronation

After skipping King Charles’ coronation weekend, Meghan Markle was spotted hiking in California with her friends.

Prince Harry alone attended King Charles’s coronation on Saturday in Britain while Meghan Markle stayed back in California along with her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to reports, just a few minutes after the coronation ceremony the Duke of Sussex flew back to California from London to celebrate Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Here is everything to know about Meghan Markle’s rare outing which came amid King Charles' coronation weekend.

Meghan Markle’s outing

Meghan Markle was spotted outside for a peaceful 40-minute hike on Sunday morning. She was joined by her longtime friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak. The Duchess of Sussex kept her outfit casual in activewear bottoms, a blue loose-fitted top, and brown hiking shoes along with a green jacket tied around her waist. It seemed that Markle was trying to stay incognito with a scarf, large sunglasses, and a hat.

This rare appearance came after Meghan Markle’s decision not to attend King Charles III's coronation,which was on May 6, 2023. Unfortunately, this historic event coincided with Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. According to a Page Six source, The Duchess of Sussex in no way would skip her son’s birthday.

According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle skipped King Charles III's coronation to "protect her peace." During an interview, he said, "She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets foot near the story. It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different."

