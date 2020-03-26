Meghan Markle is happy in Canada after escaping the ‘chaos of London’?

As Meghan Markle is all set to officially step down as a senior member of the royal family, here’s how she is feeling after leaving London.

Although Meghan Markle is currently self-isolating with her husband, Prince Harry and 10-month-old son, Archie, in Canada, a source close to her the former Hollywood actress is very happy after escaping the chaos that followed her in London. In January, Meghan and Harry announced that they have decided to put some distance between them and the royal family. Shortly after that, they moved to Canada. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the insider revealed that their decision to move away from the constant scrutiny they were subjected to in the UK has given Meghan a chance to reset and she is thrilled. The source mentioned that it is nice to see the 38-year-old happy and in form after a very long time. The couple all set to say goodbye to their royal titles and start heir independent journey. They are also currently looking at business and career options to sustain themselves financially.

Meanwhile, the couple is practicing self-isolation after Harry’s father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19. On March 25, Clarence House has confirmed that the 71-year-old Prince has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. According to an official statement, the heir to the throne has displayed mild COVID 19 symptoms and is currently self-isolating with his wife, Camilla, who has tested negative for the deadly disease.

After this news was announced, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II is in good health. Amid the life-threatening health crisis, the UK government has advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings. According to a report by Johns Hopkins University, about 471,400 people have been diagnosed with Coronavirus globally. While 114,000 people have recovered, the disease has claimed the lives of 21,000. ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry go into self isolation after Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

