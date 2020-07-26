Meghan Markle, Harry's biography makes SHOCKING claims on Duchess's life, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new biography - Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family - features some jaw-dropping claims. Here's an excerpt.

An excerpt of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography has been recently released and it has made some stunning claims. For the unversed, journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have penned the book titled called Finding Freedom. The book looks into the events behind the Duchess and Duke of Sussex's exit from the royal family. An excerpt from the book was released by The Time and it has made some stunning claims with the royal family, Kate Middleton and Prince William in the spotlight.

Via Harper's Bazaar, the book states that Meghan and Kate's relationship "struggled to move past the distant politeness of when they first met." The excerpt said, "Their cordial but distant rapport was apparent when the pair appeared alongside each other at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day the previous summer." Fans would remember the photos released featuring Meghan and Archie with Kate and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Recalling the incident, the book notes, "While the doting mothers were photographed next to each other with their children, the two appeared to barely exchange a word."

The royal reporters revealed that the distance between the two Duchesses indicated a larger issue in the royal family and not a feud between Meghan and Kate. "The state of affairs between the two women was just an offshoot of the real issue at hand: the conflict between Harry and the institution," the book reads. The excerpt also recalled the Dukes and Duchesses' reuniting at the Commonwealth Day Service in March and noted there was so much more going on than that met the eye. "Although they had been part of the procession of senior royals who entered the church with the Queen in previous years, this year they discovered they had been removed from the line-up. The decision had been made without their consultation, and they were informed long after the 2,000 orders of service had been printed for guests, with their names notably absent."

The book further added that to smoothen things, Kate and William "agreed to take their seats at the same time as the Sussexes and the Earl and Countess of Wessex." However, the book writes, "If looks were anything to go by, the Cambridges were unhappy with the decision. While Harry and Meghan both greeted William and Kate with smiles, the Cambridges showed little response."

The gathering was the first time the Cambridges and Sussexes had seen each other since January. "'Harry,' William nodded, ignoring Meghan," Scobie and Durand wrote in the book. As seen in the photos, William and Kate had their backs against Meghan and Harry "only turning around to chat with Prince Edward and Sophie, next to the Sussexes. Although Meghan tried to make eye contact with Kate, the duchess barely acknowledged her."

In another portion of the excerpt as reported by Vanity Fair, the book stated the Duchesses had “nothing in common other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace." The biography recalled a shopping expedition that involved Meghan and Kate headed to the same destination. Despite the same location and living a stone throw away from each other, Kate went her in her car leaving Meghan to shop alone.

According to Scobie and Durand, Kate - who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time - was cool and distant with Meghan. “The truth was Meghan and Kate just didn’t know each other that well… Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide. She was fiercely loyal to her husband and his family," the authors wrote.

Via Us Weekly, Meghan also reportedly told her friends that she "gave up" her life for Harry's family. "I gave up my entire life for this family,” an emotional Duchess told her friend in March, as per the book. “I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad," she said. Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is expected to hit the stands next month. Are you planning on buying a copy? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography be a gimmick to ‘settle scores’ with the royal family?

Share your comment ×