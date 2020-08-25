Meghan Markle has the most hilarious reaction to Prince Harry saying he’s ‘way too old’: ‘You’ve got to stop’

While chatting with young leaders via Queen's Commonwealth Trust, Prince Harry expressed his concern with growing old, to which Meghan replied by saying ‘you’ve got to stop.’ Watch the hilarious clip from the chat below.

Duchess Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry recently spoke to the young leaders of the world. This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex virtually met with leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust who are working to make digital media a force for good. Towards the end of the 30-minute call, Prince Harry encouraged the activists to continue their work to end the negativity and hate that spreads online, joking that he felt he was already "way too old" at 35.

"I love that fact that you're all so well connected as well. That's why this platform was created — to bind you guys together. To use that thinking, that awareness, that self-awareness that you guys have to be able to make the world a better place," Harry said. "I say 'you' — I want to include us, but I already feel as I'm way too old..." "You've got to stop," Meghan, who is 39, chimed in. "We're not old!" "But it's true," Harry said. "This is the world you guys are going to inherit."

Meghan quickly added, "And Archie!" "And Archie," Harry repeated. "It's on all of us collectively to make the world a better place...and we are."

Watch their entire conversation here:

This isn't the first time Prince Harry commented on his age while talking to young activists who are part of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. During a July call focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement, Harry said, "Guys, I'm ageing. I'm 35 already." "That's not ageing," Meghan shot back with a laugh. "It is ageing compared to these guys," Harry said.

After stepping down from their senior royal roles, the couple has relocated to the U.S. After spending months in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, they purchased their first home about 95 miles north in Santa Barbara.

