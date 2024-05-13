Meghan Markle Has Sweet Conversation With Child In Nigeria; Find Out What She Said

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had a sweet conversation with a child as they were attending a training session with Nigeria: Unconquered on Saturday. The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan are currently a day in for their royal tour to Nigeria.

Meghan Markle gets called Auntie Megan by a 9-year-old child

The royal couple arrived at the training session by Nigeria: Unconquered, which is a national charity collaborating with the Invictus Game Foundation. While the focus of their visit was sports recovery, they also saw a basketball match and a training session for the athletes. They arrived at the Defense Headquarters Officers’ Mess in Abuja and joined a volleyball game as the audience. The Duke of Sussex was invited to join on court after some time, and the crowd cheered for him in unison.

As Harry joined the court, Meghan was approached by a young girl, who was eager to meet the Duchess of Sussex. Tiwa Akanbi, who is currently 9 years old, revealed what the two had talked about during this encounter, and it turns out that Prince Harry loves to play volleyball. Meghan, in turn, asked Tiwa if she played volleyball as well. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Desola Akanbi, Tiwa’s mother, reveals that the 9-year-old has always wanted to meet the Duchess of Sussex, affectionately addressing her as “Auntie Meghan.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle receive much appreciation in Nigeria

The response to Harry and Meghan’s presence at the event was rapturous, as players and team members were eager to meet the two. “We are friends and family supporters of Harry and Meghan,” Peace Adetoro told PEOPLE, “They are a beautiful couple and we love them so much. We support them 100%.”

Advertisement

Nigeria made its Invictus Games debut in the September 2023 edition of the games, which were. Founded by Prince Harry, the games were started in 2014 for the wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. Harry, the son of ruling monarch King Charles, arrived in the UK for the milestone 10th anniversary of the games.

The couple’s trip to Nigeria remains a significant one as it marks their first international tour since the two stepped back from their royal duties. They were invited by Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, which is the country’s highest-ranking military official.

ALSO READ: Is There Any Way Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Can Return To The Royal Duties?