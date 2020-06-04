Meghan Markle highlights Black Lives Matter in an EMOTIONAL commencement speech: George Floyd’s life mattered 

As an alumna of Immaculate Heart High School, Meghan Markle gave a passionate commencement speech to the graduates of 2020, highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement. Read below to know what Meghan had to share on the same.

"I can't imagine at 17 or 18 years old, which is how old you are now, that you would have to have a different version of that same type of experience. That's something you should have an understanding of. But, understanding as a history lesson. Not as your reality. So, I am sorry that we have not got the world to be in a way that you deserve it to be," stated Meghan Markle, via Essense, while addressing the graduates from Immaculate Heart High School, which the Suits star is an alumna from.

Given how the US is currently engulfed with the Black Lives Matter movement, especially after the murder of African American, George Floyd, due to police violence, Meghan centered her commencement speech to highlight the ongoing issues. In her emotional speech, Meghan started off by confessing that she wasn't sure as to what to say to the graduates because of what was happening in the US and her hometown, Los Angeles. However, Markle stated, "I wanted to say the right thing and I was really nervous that I wouldn't or that it would get picked apart and I realised, the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered. And, so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know. Stephon Clark. His life mattered."

Meghan went on to recall one moment from her graduation days when her teacher, Ms. Pollia, shared some wise words of advice - Always remember to put other’s needs above your own fears. - that has stuck with her throughout her entire life. Especially since the last week, more than ever before. Markle also narrated a tragic memory of when she was 11 or 12 and it was the LA riots, which was similarly triggered by a senseless act of racism. She remembers the curfew and the sky smelling of smoke, men in the back of the van holding guns and rifles and houses and trees being completely charred. For Meghan, those memories don't go away.

However, Markle also sees hope for the future in the graduates she addressed as she shared, "We’re seeing that right now, from the sheriff in Michigan or the police chief in Virginia. We’re seeing people stand in solidarity, we are seeing communities come together and to uplift. You are going to be part of this movement."

"With as diverse, vibrant and opened minded as I know the teachings are at Immaculate Heart, I know you know that Black lives matters," Meghan stated while sharing that she's exceptionally proud of the students and is cheering them on, all along the way, for all the impact they are going to make in the world as the leaders that we all so deeply crave. "You are equipped. You are ready. We need you and you are prepared," Meghan concluded.

